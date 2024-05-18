Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler gets support from popular golf influencer after arrest

Scheffler was closing in on the leaders after the second round

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Scottie Scheffler received a ton of support at Valhalla Golf Course on Friday when he returned from jail to shoot a 66 in the second round of the PGA Championship.

At home and on social media, Scheffler received even more support. Golf influencer Grace Charis was among those who showed their love for Scheffler. She posted a photo of herself in a crop top shirt with Scheffler’s mugshot across her chest.

Grace Charis poses for a picture

Golf influencer Grace Charis poses for picture on the tenth hole during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network)

"#FREESCOTTIE," her shirt read.

Charis has 3 million followers on Instagram, 2.9 million on TikTok and another 880,000 on X.

Scheffler was in the mix for the lead after the second round, finishing only three shots off the leader. Xander Schauffele went into the clubhouse 12-under par.

Grace Charis at the Masters

Golfer and social media influencer Grace Charis looks on during the first round of the Masters Tournament.  (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"As far as best rounds of my career, I would say it was pretty good," Scheffler said after the round. "I definitely never imagined ever going to jail, and I definitely never imagined going to jail the morning before one of my tee times."

Scheffler faces second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic charges stemming from the early Friday morning incident.

Scottie Scheffler swings

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

He chalked it up to a "big misunderstanding."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.