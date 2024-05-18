Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler supporters flock to PGA Championship after arrest: 'Best guy out there right now'

Scheffler shot a 66 in the second round

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested and charged with assault Video

World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested and charged with assault

Pro-golfer Mark Lye reacts to Scottie Scheffler's arrest after he allegedly failed to follow police orders on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' Credit: ESPN/Jeff Darlington.

Scottie Scheffler ended a chaotic Friday three strokes back of the lead after the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky.

He powered through the second round despite bhaving been arrested in the early hours to shoot a 66.

Scottie Scheffler at PGA championship

Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

He was placed in handcuffs and booked into a Louisville jail and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

When he got back to the course, he was met with more than just applause. Fans came to the course wearing T-shirts with his mug shot on them with messages of "Free Scottie." Fans in the gallery screamed, "Scottie doesn’t know!" in support of the World No. 1 golfer.

Scottie Scheffler slaps hands

Scottie Scheffler of the United States shakes hands with fans wearing Scottie Scheffler t-shirts as he walks off the ninth green during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Fans in Scottie Scheffler tees

Fans wearing Scottie Scheffler t-shirts near the eighth hole during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Fan in a 'Free Scottie' T-shirt

A spectator wears a T-shirt in support of Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"He's the best guy out there right now, both as a player and a person," John Glenwood, of Louisville, told The Associated Press. "We're here to support him."

Scheffler had six birdies and a bogey in his round and climbed back within striking distance of Xander Schauffele, who is 12-under par.

"As far as best rounds of my career, I would say it was pretty good," Scheffler said after the round. "I definitely never imagined ever going to jail, and I definitely never imagined going to jail the morning before one of my tee times."

Woman in 'Free Scottie' shirt

Emily Ferrando wears a T-shirt she bought in the parking lot in support of Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PGA Championship spectator in 'Free Scottie'

A fans wears a shirt in support of Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Young Scottie Scheffler fans

A group of young boys wear tee shirts in support of Scottie Scheffler during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The rest of the second round was suspended until Saturday morning due to darkness. The third round was set to start at 9 a.m. ET but a fog delay pushed everything backward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

