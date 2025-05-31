Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Scottie Scheffler breaks out in laughter after Peyton Manning's errant tee shot reportedly hits house

Scheffler is the defending champion at the Memorial Tournament

Paulina Dedaj
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was a source of entertainment for reigning PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler when the two partnered up for the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am this week.

The two were all smiles as they walked the course at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. Ohio on Wednesday, but it was Manning who was the subject of Scheffler’s amusement after the Indianapolis Colts great took a wild shot that resulted in potentially some damage for one homeowner. 

Peyton Manning tees off

Peyton Manning tees off on 18 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on May 28, 2025. (IMAGN)

Video shared on social media showed Manning yelling, "Fore!" several times after one of his tee shots. Almost immediately after the sound of the ball hitting something could be heard. The ball reportedly made contact with a house. 

The camera then pans over to Scheffler, who leans over in laughter. 

Peyton Manning makes Scottie Scheffler laugh

Peyton Manning makes Scottie Scheffler laugh as they walk to hole No. 4 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Dublin, Ohio. (IMAGN)

"Good morning, sir," he quipped. "That’s too much." 

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning didn’t miss an opportunity to highlight his brother’s errant shot, and shared the video on X. 

"I'm so proud," he said in the post. 

Peyton Manning signs

Peyton Manning takes photos and signs autographs between holes 17 and 18 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on May 28, 2025. (IMAGN)

Scheffler is the defending champion at the Memorial and is attempting to join Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners at Muirfield Village. He entered the third round on Saturday in fourth place, three strokes behind leader Nick Taylor. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.