Michael Jordan
Published

Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan was 'horrible' early in career; LeBron is 'greatest statistical guy' ever

Pippen and MJ won six rings together

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It's no secret that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan's relationship is not one it once was, but the former hit his legendary ex-teammate with yet another broadside swipe earlier this week.

In fact, Pippen hit Jordan with a double whammy by taking a shot at him and praising LeBron James all at the same time.

On the "Gimme The Hot Sauce" podcast, Pippen suggested that Jordan was a "horrible player" early in his career, and James has had a better statistical career not just over Jordan, but everyone ever.

MJ and Pippen

Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (R) of the Chicago Bulls talk during the final minutes of their game 22 May in the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game 75-68 to lead the series 2-0.  (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP)

"LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball. And there's no comparison to him. None," Pippen said.

With that said, Pippen didn't necessarily say that makes James the greatest ever, and he would "leave that up for debate."

However, Pippen still took aim at Jordan.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan shake hands

NBA Legends, Michael Jordan and LeBron James shake hands during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I saw Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys saw him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one-on-one, he's shooting bad shots," Pippen said.

Pippen then took it one step further, noting that Jordan's legacy didn't start to be written until Pippen came along.

"All of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning, and everybody forgot who he was."

Scottie and MJ celebrate title

Scottie Pippen, #33, and Michael Jordan, #23 of the Chicago Bulls, are seen smiling at the Chicago Bulls Championship Parade and Rally on June 16, 1997, at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.  (Steve Woltman/NBAE via Getty Images)

In case you've forgotten, the duo won six championships together with the Chicago Bulls, and Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, although plenty of arguments have been made for James, most recently when he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer earlier this year.