Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan was 'horrible' early in career; LeBron is 'greatest statistical guy' ever

It's no secret that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan's relationship is not one it once was, but the former hit his legendary ex-teammate with yet another broadside swipe earlier this week.

In fact, Pippen hit Jordan with a double whammy by taking a shot at him and praising LeBron James all at the same time.

On the "Gimme The Hot Sauce" podcast, Pippen suggested that Jordan was a "horrible player" early in his career, and James has had a better statistical career not just over Jordan, but everyone ever.

"LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball. And there's no comparison to him. None," Pippen said.

With that said, Pippen didn't necessarily say that makes James the greatest ever, and he would "leave that up for debate."

However, Pippen still took aim at Jordan.

"I saw Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys saw him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one-on-one, he's shooting bad shots," Pippen said.

Pippen then took it one step further, noting that Jordan's legacy didn't start to be written until Pippen came along.

"All of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning, and everybody forgot who he was."

In case you've forgotten, the duo won six championships together with the Chicago Bulls, and Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, although plenty of arguments have been made for James, most recently when he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer earlier this year.