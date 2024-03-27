Saquon Barkley tries recruiting Jason Kelce back to Eagles: 'You don't have to watch'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Is Saquon Barkley trying to get Jason Kelce to reconsider his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles?

During the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast with the Kelce brothers, Barkley made a special guest appearance because, of course, he joined the Eagles this offseason – just days after Jason announced he’s retiring.

With Barkley on board, Jason had admitted in a previous episode that he knew something big like this was going to happen and he’d feel like he was missing something special on the field. However, he said he’s content with his decision and will be cheering his now-former team on throughout the 2024 season.

But Barkley did his best recruiting tactic when he had the chance on the show.

"I’m like a kid in a candy store," Barkley told Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m happy, I got a fresh start. I can’t wait to meet everybody and just go out there and play ball."

"Dude, it’s gonna be so fun to watch. It’s gonna be so fun to be a part of. It’s gonna be great," Jason responded.

That’s when Barkley found the window to drop a slick comment to the future Hall of Fame center.

"You don’t got to watch it, you know?" Barkley said with a smile.

But Jason doubled down.

"I’m not gonna come back, I’m not doing it," he said laughing. "So don’t ask."

While Kelce is sticking to his decision after leading the Eagles’ offensive line for 13 seasons, where he won a Super Bowl, Barkley enters a new chapter with the "enemy," if you’re talking to New York Giants fans.

Barkley admitted the Houston Texans had the first initial interest in him, but it quickly became clear that Philly wanted him in their building.

When the deal got done – three years with a max value of $46.76 million and an average annual value of $12.583 million – Barkley couldn’t have been happier.

"Being in there for less than four hours, you can just feel the energy," Barkley explained when he entered the Eagles’ training facility to make his deal official.

