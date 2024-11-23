Saquon Barkley hopeful ex-teammate Daniel Jones can find success elsewhere: 'It didn't work for me over there'

Saquon Barkley is hopeful that former teammate Daniel Jones can find the same success he did with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants announced on Friday that they have agreed to cut Jones after the quarterback had requested the team release him just days after his being benched for third-string quarterback and fan favorite Tommy DeVito.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team," President John Mara said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

The move didn’t come as a surprise as Jones has continued to struggle since signing a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023. In six seasons with the team, Jones managed to lead the Giants to a singular playoff win.

With Jones on the way out, former teammate Saquon Barkley was asked for his thoughts about the decision on Friday.

GIANTS MUTUALLY AGREE TO RELEASE DANIEL JONES AS QUARTERBACK’S TUMULTUOUS TENURE COMES TO AN END

"I’m not gonna speak too much on that, I’ve been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here. It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there."

"I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him. I think you’re not gonna really find anybody that can really say a lot of negative things about him. But it's the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they’re going to get a guy who comes in and works."

Barkley signed a three-year deal with the Eagles during the offseason after his tenure in New York began to sour as he attempted to negotiate a long-term deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star running back, who has already surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and has 10 touchdowns this season, believes Jones can find that same success elsewhere.

"It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. And hopefully he can find the same kind of fresh start and success."