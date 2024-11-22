Giants mutually agree to release Daniel Jones as quarterback’s tumultuous tenure comes to an end

The Daniel Jones era has officially come to an end.

The New York Giants announced Friday morning that they released their former starting quarterback after he made the request.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team," President John Mara said in a statement.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Jones’ tenure in New York was tumultuous with more lows than highs. This week head coach Brian Daboll announced that third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito would be taking over and Jones, in his sixth season with the organization, was reportedly expected to be fourth on the depth chart.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.




