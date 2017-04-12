Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published

San Jose State coach shows off dance moves from his old job with MC Hammer

By WDRB | Fox News
Carter said he used to be a backup dancer for MC Hammer, seen here in 1995.

Carter said he used to be a backup dancer for MC Hammer, seen here in 1995. (REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin, File)

Alonzo Carter is currently the running backs coach at San Jose State University.

But Carter used to be a backup dancer for MC Hammer. He worked for the rapper in the 1980's and 1990's, and even went on tour.

At last week's spring practice for San Jose State, Carter put his dance moves on display when the team played "Can't Touch This" over the stadium speakers.

The official football team Twitter account posted the video, and it now has been retweeted by Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and MC Hammer himself.

Click for more from WDRB.