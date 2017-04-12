San Jose State coach shows off dance moves from his old job with MC Hammer

Alonzo Carter is currently the running backs coach at San Jose State University.

But Carter used to be a backup dancer for MC Hammer. He worked for the rapper in the 1980's and 1990's, and even went on tour.

At last week's spring practice for San Jose State, Carter put his dance moves on display when the team played "Can't Touch This" over the stadium speakers.

The official football team Twitter account posted the video, and it now has been retweeted by Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and MC Hammer himself.

