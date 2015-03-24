Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

San Jose Sharks beat Los Angeles Kings 2-1 to clinch home ice in 1st round of playoffs

By | Associated Press
    San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (The Associated Press)

    San Jose Sharks center Andrew Desjardins (10) skates past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov (26), from Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (The Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Brent Burns and Logan Couture scored second-period goals and the San Jose Sharks clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Antti Niemi made 26 saves and the Sharks overcame a first-period deficit to move within a point of Anaheim for first place in the Pacific Division. The Ducks still have two games in hand and the inside track on the top spot.

Jordan Nolan scored the lone goal for the Kings, who had their eight-game road losing streak snapped by their first loss away from home since Jan. 28 in Phoenix. Martin Jones made 19 saves as starter Jonathan Quick got rest a night after shutting out the Coyotes to clinch a playoff berth.