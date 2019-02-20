San Francisco Giants' Jeff Samardzija laments baseball will be left with 'puppets' after manager's retirement

Is baseball due for Elmo or Kermit in the dugout?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija on Tuesday lamented the "puppets" that would occupy MLB managerial jobs after some current managers hang up their spikes. He spokes amid Giants manager Bruce Bochy’s announcement that he planned to retire at the end of the 2019 season, wrapping up what will be a 13-year tenure with the team that's netted the Giants three World Series titles.

“He’s just a dying breed,” Samardzjia, 34, said of Bochy, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. “Unfortunately, after this you’re gonna have 30 puppets out there giving you cliché answers.”

Samardzjia said Bochy isn’t a puppet because he has “great stories” and is a “motivator.”

“On top of all that, he loves his kids," Samardzija said, referring to his teammates. "He doesn’t look at them as pieces. He looks at them as people and he really appreciates the work you do.”

Samardzjia is entering his fourth seasons with the Giants. His 2018 season was cut short due to injuries. He started in just 10 games and recorded 30 strikeouts before a shoulder injury sidelined him.