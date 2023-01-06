Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

San Diego Padres all-time home run king Nate Colbert dead at 76

Colbert was a three-time all-star over a 10 year big-league career

John Salvatore
By John Salvatore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

All-time San Diego Padres home run leader Nate Colbert died on Thursday at the age of 76.

In a statement from the organization, Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time."

The Padres also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Nate Colbert #17 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a Major League Baseball spring training circa 1969. Colbert played for the Padres from 1969-74.

Nate Colbert #17 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a Major League Baseball spring training circa 1969. Colbert played for the Padres from 1969-74. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Colbert sits atop the Padres homer list with 163.

RED SOX, RAFAEL DEVERS AGREE TO MASSIVE EXTENSION: REPORTS

A first baseman, Colbert was an original member of the 1969 Padres expansion team.

In 1999, he was inducted into the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame as a member of its inaugural class.

XANDER BOGAERTS, PADRES AGREE TO AN 11-YEAR, $280 MILLION DEAL: REPORTS

Colbert also spent time with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Montreal Expos and Oakland Athletics over 10 seasons in the big leagues.

A detailed view of a San Diego Padres baseball hat and glove sitting in the dugout during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 25, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

A detailed view of a San Diego Padres baseball hat and glove sitting in the dugout during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 25, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A three-time all-star, Colbert recorded 173 career home runs, to go along with 833 hits and a .243 batting average.

He also posted a lifetime on-base percentage of .322, to go along with 520 RBI.