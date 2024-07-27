Samoa boxing coach dies in Olympic village after suffering cardiac arrest

Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, died at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest while at the Olympic village. He was 60 years old.

The International Boxing Association confirmed the news of Fatupaito’s passing in a statement on Saturday.

"We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024."

"Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss," the statement continued.

According AFP, Fatupaito died while at the Olympic village, where he was treated by emergency services. His cause of death was listed as "natural causes."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.