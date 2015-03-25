Sam Stosur beats Kristina Mladenovic of France to reach French Open third round

next Image 1 of 2

Ninth-seeded Sam Stosur beat Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

The former U.S. Open champion saved the only break point she faced, hit 26 winners and broke Mladenovic's serve once in each set before another rain delay at the French Open.

Stosur will face 18th-seeded Jelena Jankovic, a three-time semifinalist at Roland Garros. The former No. 1 Jankovic beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-0.

Stosur reached the French Open final three years ago.