Last Update September 12, 2015

Sam Stosur beats Kristina Mladenovic of France to reach French Open third round

By | Associated Press
    Australia's Samantha Stosur waves after defeating France's Kristina Mladenovic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, May 30, 2013 in Paris. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (The Associated Press)

    Australia's Samantha Stosur returns against Kristina Mladenovic of France in their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament, at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday May 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – Ninth-seeded Sam Stosur beat Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3 to reach the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

The former U.S. Open champion saved the only break point she faced, hit 26 winners and broke Mladenovic's serve once in each set before another rain delay at the French Open.

Stosur will face 18th-seeded Jelena Jankovic, a three-time semifinalist at Roland Garros. The former No. 1 Jankovic beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-0.

Stosur reached the French Open final three years ago.