Sale, ChiSox shut down Yankees

Chris Sale went 7 2/3 dominant innings, Alex Rios homered, and the Chicago White Sox wrapped up a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Sale (15-4) allowed three hits -- including a homer by Derek Jeter -- struck out 13 and issued just one walk. The 23-year-old lefty improved to 7-0 over his last eight home starts.

"Coming off of a tough series in Kansas City, I think it just goes to show what kind of guys we have in here," said Sale. "We didn't get down on ourselves. We came in and played some great baseball at home."

Jeter homered in every game of the series and tied Wednesday's contest with a blast to left-center in the sixth, but Rios responded with a go-ahead shot in the bottom half.

Addison Reed worked around a one-out single in the ninth to record his 23rd save of the season.

Kevin Youkilis, who hit a grand slam on Tuesday, had a sacrifice fly in the third inning, as the White Sox wrapped up their first three-game sweep of the Yankees at home since 1991.

Phil Hughes (12-11) gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings in the loss. He walked two and struck out five.

Robinson Cano and Mark Teixeira both doubled for New York, which holds a three-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays atop the AL East.

"We didn't pitch the first two games and today we didn't hit, so that's the unfortunate thing," said Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

Sale, Chicago's youngest player, finished two strikeouts shy of tying a career high and was relieved after fanning Ichiro Suzuki for the third time. Brett Myers then grounded out Jeter to end the frame.

Cano ripped a base-hit grounder in the ninth, but Reed struck out Teixeira and grounded out Eric Chavez to seal the final result. The closer leads all major league rookies in saves.

In the third, Gordon Beckham ripped a leadoff double, moved to third on DeWayne Wise's single and scored on Youkilis' deep fly to right field.

Wise, who was released by the Yankees last month, is batting .350 (14-40) with three home runs and nine RBI in 10 games with the White Sox.

Game Notes

Sale recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts on May 28, 2012 against the Rays ... Jeter hit his 13th homer of the season. Rios hit his 20th ... The White Sox won the season series, 5-2. It marks the first time that they won the season series against the Yankees since 2003 ... Yankees pitcher Ivan Nova is heading back to New York to get tests on his ailing right shoulder. Nova's shoulder stiffened up in the sixth inning of his start on Tuesday.