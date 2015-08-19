Salazar cools down Boston's bats; Cleveland wins 8-2

BOSTON (AP) Danny Salazar pitched seven strong innings to cool off Boston's hot bats, and Lonnie Chisenhall had a solo homer and three RBIs to carry the Cleveland Indians past the Red Sox 8-2 on Monday night.

Carlos Santana also hit a solo shot, and Chisenhall's two-run double highlighted a five-run fourth that lifted Cleveland to its sixth win in nine games.

Salazar (11-6) allowed one run on four hits, striking out five and walking one. He's given up two-or-fewer runs in six of his last seven starts.

Travis Shaw drove in both Boston runs with a solo homer and an RBI single for the Red Sox, who scored 45 runs on 60 hits in their previous three games against Seattle.

The Indians broke a scoreless tie with their five-run inning against Matt Barnes (3-3).

Abraham Almonte's safety squeeze made it 1-1. He reached on the bunt for a hit. Chisenhall then doubled over the head of left fielder Hanley Ramirez, who had a late break on the ball that hit low on the Green Monster. Jerry Sands and Mike Aviles followed with consecutive run-scoring singles.

Santana homered in the fifth and Chisenhall hit his an inning later.

Barnes gave up six runs on six hits in five innings. He was called up Monday from Triple-A Pawtucket and made his first major league start. The 25-year-old right-hander held the Indians hitless for the first 3 1-3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

INDIANS: OF Michael Brantley was back in the lineup, at DH, after missing three straight games with a sore left shoulder. . Manager Terry Francona said INF Jason Kipnis, working through right shoulder inflammation, could be activated from the DL Tuesday. . INF Chris Johnson has a spider bite on his hand that the team is monitoring.

RED SOX: Ramirez was back in the lineup after missing six consecutive games with a bruised left foot. . 3B Pablo Sandoval also returned. He was out Sunday with a bruised right elbow after getting hit with a pitch Saturday.

UP NEXT

INDIANS: RHP Trevor Bauer (9-9) is set to start Tuesday. He lasted just 3 1-3 innings against the Yankees in his last start.

RED SOX: Rookie LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) hopes to bounce back from a rough outing. He gave up eight runs in five innings in a loss at Miami last Wednesday.