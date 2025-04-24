Saints pass over top NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders amid quarterback uncertainty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders took a shocking slide in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, with both the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints going in different directions with their respective top 10 picks.

The Giants had been exploring all options, including the quarterback position, in the lead up to the draft but ultimately landed on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

But perhaps most surprising was the Saints' decision to draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick, despite their uncertainty with the quarterback position.

The situation surrounding veteran Derek Carr has led to many questions over the past several weeks. What began as reports about a potential shoulder injury that required surgery was seemingly confirmed by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis only Wednesday when he said that Carr does have a shoulder "issue."

But the "clarity" ended there.

"We’re hoping to get some resolution and some clarity on that in the near future," Loomis said. "And when we do, I’ll report back to you. Otherwise, I don’t have anything more on Derek."

When pressed further if he thought the 2025 starter was currently on their roster, Loomis declined to answer.

"I’m not going to answer that," he began, "because that will just lead to a bunch of speculation, whichever way I answer it."

All signs pointed to a possible quarterback pick with their first selection, but the Saints, who have not drafted a quarterback in the first round since Loomis became GM in 2002, addressed their other needs instead.

Banks goes to New Orleans where he is expected to compete with Trevor Penning, whose fifth-year option was not picked up, for a starting role. Meanwhile, Sanders still remained on the board with 14 picks made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.