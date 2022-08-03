Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints OL Trevor Penning booted from practice after starting fight for third straight day

'It's a tough game for tough people, and you've got to be able to take that'

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning has been picking plenty of battles in training camp.

However, it got to the point on Wednesday where the rookie and Malcolm Roach were kicked out of practice, as it marked the third straight day he was involved in extracurricular activities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

National offensive lineman Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa (70) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on Feb. 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. 

National offensive lineman Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa (70) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on Feb. 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.  (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Punches were thrown by both players in Wednesday's scuffle. According to ESPN, however, things escalated further, as at least 10 players joined the party.

"We don't have time for that… We gotta get our work done," head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "We gotta learn as a team how to compete and how to play and how to practice and push ourselves to the limit, but yet, not take it over the edge."

NFL ANALYST KEEN ON 3 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN PROSPECTS AHEAD OF DRAFT

"It's football; we're competing," Penning said on Monday after he got into it with defensive lineman Payton Turner. "It's a tough game for tough people and you've got to be able to take that. There's no bad blood between us. We're just competitors competing."

Penning added that he is simply playing until he hears a whistle.

"It's part of my game, I think. It's just how I am as a player," Penning said Monday. "But I'm obviously out there working technique. I'm trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting the blocks down. The finishing ability, that's what I pride myself in, and that's always going to be part of my game."

"There’s a fine line to it," offensive line coach Doug Marrone said, via Yahoo! Sports. "We don’t want to take the bite out of this guy. But we’ve got to be smart about it, too."

Trevor Penning #OL38 of the Northern Iowa Panthers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Trevor Penning #OL38 of the Northern Iowa Panthers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penning was the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. 