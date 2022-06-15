Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints' Marcus Davenport reveals partially amputated pinkie

Marcus Davenport has thrived as a member of the Saints' defense

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport finally got his finger issue resolved, but it came with a price.

Davenport revealed to reporters Wednesday he had the top portion of his left pinkie removed after breaking a plate that was inserted into it in the offseason. 

The issue resulted in more surgeries and, eventually, the amputation after he developed an infection in the finger.

He told reporters he initially tore ligaments in his finger during a bowl game while he was at Texas-San Antonio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Nov. 7, 2021.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) is blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second half at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Nov. 7, 2021. (Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports)

"You're looking at a nub," he said, holding his hand up.

MINKAH FITZPATRICK SIGNS 5-YEAR EXTENSION WITH STEELERS, REPORTEDLY BECOMES HIGHEST-PAID SAFETY

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Jan. 2, 2022.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Jan. 2, 2022. (Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports)

Davenport, 25, said he also had shoulder surgery in the offseason, and the finger issue altered his rehab timeline. He said his partially amputated finger isn’t expected to hurt his pass rushing abilities.

Overall, he said he was just happy to be breathing.

"After all this, I'm just happy to be alive. I'm getting to know and be a part of the health care system way more, so I have a lot of appreciation," he said.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport waits for a play during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. 

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport waits for a play during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints picked Davenport No. 14 overall in the 2018 draft. Since then, he’s played in 48 games, recorded 113 tackles and picked up 21 sacks. He’s a big reason the Saints defense has been top 10 in points allowed and yards allowed the past two seasons.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.