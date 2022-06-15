Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Minkah Fitzpatrick signs 5-year extension with Steelers, reportedly becomes highest-paid safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a game changer for the Steelers since the team acquired him from the Dolphins

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday that reportedly makes him the highest-paid safety in the league.

According to the NFL Network, Fitzpatrick’s deal is worth $73.6 million. He will reportedly earn $36 million in guaranteed money and make $18.4 million per season. 

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams set the previous mark among safeties, making $17.5 million per season.

"We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a news release. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during a game Dec. 5, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) intercepts a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during a game Dec. 5, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL, and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense, and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

JOE BURROW WAS HAPPY WITH WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM BEFORE NAME CHANGE

Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a stop on fourth down during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a stop on fourth down during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick in a 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he’s become one of the Steelers' top defensive players.  

In 46 games, he’s recorded 11 interceptions with two touchdowns. He also has 203 tackles. He’s made a Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and 2020.

Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick walks off the field during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Baltimore Ravens Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.

Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick walks off the field during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Baltimore Ravens Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh had a top five defense in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the team was 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed. Teryl Austin is the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.