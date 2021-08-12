Saints wideout asked officers to 'just let me go' after .246 breathalyzer reading during DUI arrest: report

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris allegedly had a .246 BAC breathalyzer reading -- more than three times the legal limit of 0.08% -- after his DUI arrest last month in Maryland.

According to a police report obtained by nola.com , Harris asked the officers to "just let me go."

The officer who arrested Harris said that they saw him swerving across three lanes of traffic and driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit in a Mercedes-Benz C300 just outside of Baltimore at 1:30 a.m. on July 16, nola.com reported.

Harris allegedly handed the officer his credit card instead of his driver’s license. The officer wrote in the report that alcohol was "emitting from (Harris') breath and person" and that Harris' eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," according to nola.com.

Harris admitted to having "two to three" tequila-based cocktails and he said that he was drinking since 4 p.m., the report stated. He reportedly failed three field sobriety tests and displayed 16 out of 18 clues police use to determine if someone is driving under the influence.

Per nola.com, Harris was booked and was handed down seven citations, which included driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, and exceeding the speed limit. The citation amount adds up to $1,000, and that doesn’t include the possible DUI charge.

A first-time All-Pro as a punt returner in 2019, Harris is entering his third season with the Saints.

In two seasons with the team, Harris has 210 receiving yards with one touchdown.