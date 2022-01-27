Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints
Saints' Cam Jordan makes pitch to Aaron Rodgers: Come 'pick out' next head coach

If the Saints can land Rodgers, it would be a home run

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
New Orleans Saints defensive star Cam Jordan made his pitch to Aaron Rodgers.

Two days after Sean Payton chose to step away as head coach, Jordan believes Rodgers could have the opportunity to join a Super Bowl-worthy team and essentially handpick the next coach he’d like to work with.

Cameron Jordan of the Saints celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers, 18-10, at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Cameron Jordan of the Saints celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers, 18-10, at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"I mean, I’ve heard he had some rifts with his last head coach," Jordan said on ESPN's "Get Up". "So I’m just saying, maybe come pick one out."

In their first season without future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, the Saints had their work cut out for them at the position. Jameis Winston – who will become a free agent – began the season as the starter, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury near the midway point of the year. Backup Taysom Hill filled in, but he also dealt with a significant injury that cut his season short.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers scrambles against Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints during the game at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers scrambles against Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints during the game at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Saints could potentially be a perfect fit for a veteran quarterback even with Payton gone.

"He gets Mrs. B … he gets Mickey [Loomis]. I’m not sure what kind of access top-tier quarterbacks get," Jordan said. "I’m a defensive end. I just worry about hitting the next quarterback. But quarterbacks usually have a little more executive say so than said defensive players, so I’m just saying this could probably help us out in the long run."

Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints before the game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints before the game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had their season come to a disappointing end in the divisional round of the playoffs. Rodgers, however, is expected to be awarded his fourth NFL MVP award after leading Green Bay to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

If the Saints can land Rodgers, it would be a home run. He would join a roster that features Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and linebacker Demario Davis, among others.

