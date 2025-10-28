Saints bench quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough amid slow start to season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Orleans Saints are making a change at quarterback.

During the team’s 23-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, head coach Kellen Moore benched Spencer Rattler for rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough.

Moore plugged Shough into the game during the third quarter, and on Tuesday, he informed the rookie that he would be the starter, per ESPN.

After the Saints’ loss, Moore said he benched Rattler to find a spark.

"We just needed a spark," Moore said. "Spencer's had some turnover bugs the last few weeks, but he's played plenty of good football."

The Saints are 1-7, tied for the NFL’s worst record, and while Rattler has shown promise at times, the offense has struggled.

Through Sunday's NFL games, the Saints ranked 27th in total offense (295 yards per game), 22nd in passing (201.4) and 29th in scoring (16 points per game). And in the last two games, Rattler has committed six turnovers — four interceptions and two lost fumbles.

In eight games this season, Rattler has completed 68% of his passes for 1,586 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also run for 167 yards.

Shough completed 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards and one interception in relief of Rattler on Sunday.

The Saints selected Shough with their second-round pick (No. 40 overall) out of Louisville in April. He became the team’s highest-drafted quarterback since Archie Manning was taken No. 2 overall in 1971.

Shough played seven years of college football. He spent his first three seasons at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech for three years. He finished his career at Louisville, where he completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Shough dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, playing more than eight games in a season only once — last year at Louisville.

Moore hopes that Shough can help lead the Saints to their second win of the season when they take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.