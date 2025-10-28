Eagles' Dom DiSandro visits injured Giants' Cam Skattebo in hospital with pizza and cheesesteaks: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo had a surprise visitor in the hospital.

Philadelphia Eagles Chief of Security Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro reportedly visited Skattebo at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia on Monday after the rookie running back dislocated his ankle in gruesome fashion during Sunday's game.

DiSandro brought Skattebo pizza and cheesesteaks, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The kind gesture from DiSandro followed the Eagles crowd giving Skattebo a standing ovation as he was carted off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Skattebo, 23, was injured when he went down awkwardly trying to catch a pass. Skattebo’s Giants teammates immediately saw the nature of the injury and frantically waved to the sideline for medical attention.

The Giants running back underwent emergency surgery on his dislocated ankle.

Skattebo thanked everyone for their support in a post on X.

GIANTS' CAM SKATTEBO HAS 'LONG ROAD AHEAD OF HIM' AFTER SUFFERING GRUESOME ANKLE INJURY VS EAGLES, COACH SAYS

"Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way," Skattebo wrote.

"Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me. This is just the beginning of my journey and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me, stick the course and it will all work itself out."

The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State had already scored a touchdown in the team’s 38-20 loss prior to the injury. His style of play has endeared him to fans and helped give the team a spark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In eight games, Skattebo had 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns while averaging just over four yards per carry. He also had 24 catches for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

The Giants fell to 2-6 with their loss to the Eagles. They will rely on second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. to replace Skattebo.

The Giants' next game is against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.