New York Giants

Eagles' Dom DiSandro visits injured Giants' Cam Skattebo in hospital with pizza and cheesesteaks: report

DiSandro is the Eagles' chief of security

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo had a surprise visitor in the hospital.

Philadelphia Eagles Chief of Security Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro reportedly visited Skattebo at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia on Monday after the rookie running back dislocated his ankle in gruesome fashion during Sunday's game.

DiSandro brought Skattebo pizza and cheesesteaks, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The kind gesture from DiSandro followed the Eagles crowd giving Skattebo a standing ovation as he was carted off the field. 

Dom DiSandro and Cam Skattebo

Philadelphia Eagles' Dom DiSandro, left, and New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images; Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Skattebo, 23, was injured when he went down awkwardly trying to catch a pass. Skattebo’s Giants teammates immediately saw the nature of the injury and frantically waved to the sideline for medical attention. 

The Giants running back underwent emergency surgery on his dislocated ankle. 

Skattebo thanked everyone for their support in a post on X. 

GIANTS' CAM SKATTEBO HAS 'LONG ROAD AHEAD OF HIM' AFTER SUFFERING GRUESOME ANKLE INJURY VS EAGLES, COACH SAYS

Dom DiSandro looks on

Dom DiSandro watches during warmups before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 22, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"Thank you everyone for the support!! Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way," Skattebo wrote. 

"Thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me. This is just the beginning of my journey and I can’t wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me, stick the course and it will all work itself out."

The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State had already scored a touchdown in the team’s 38-20 loss prior to the injury. His style of play has endeared him to fans and helped give the team a spark. 

Cam Skattebo leaves field on a medical cart

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo leaves the field after an injury during the Eagles game in Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 2025. (Chris Szagola/AP Photo)

In eight games, Skattebo had 410 yards and five rushing touchdowns while averaging just over four yards per carry. He also had 24 catches for 207 yards and two receiving touchdowns. 

The Giants fell to 2-6 with their loss to the Eagles. They will rely on second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. to replace Skattebo. 

The Giants' next game is against the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

