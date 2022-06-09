Sage Steele recalls PGA Championship incident: 'I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be here'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN "SportsCenter" co-host Stage Steele said her entire life began "flashing before her eyes" when she was struck in the face by a stray golf ball at the PGA Championship last month .

Steele said Wednesday during her first appearance since the incident that she feels like "the luckiest person in the world to still be here" after she was hit by an errant shot from 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm .

"It is amazing how quickly life can change, right? One moment you’re out on a course just innocently watching amazing golfers play at a golf major moment. [Then] you’re on the ground. You’re in pain with your entire life flashing before your eyes, scared to death trying to comprehend what the hell just happened," she said.

"I just want to real quick thank a couple of people starting with the man upstairs," an emotional Steele continued. "Thanks to God because, honestly … I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be here and be standing after that, which was three weeks ago tomorrow."

Steele said she has "a long way to go" in her recovery but extended thanks to all those who wished her well and her dentist for his extensive care.

She also thanked co-host Matt Barrie, who she said stood by her side the entire time, even shielding her from cameras.

"I’ve been to a golf course my entire life," Barrie said. "I told a couple of people it was a one in 50 million. I’ll say this, and I’ve said this before, you took that like a champ. Most people would’ve passed out."

Reports at the time described a bloodied scene. Steele shared an image of herself during Wednesday’s broadcast with a bloodied mouth at the hospital with Barrie.

"Thank you for making me smile through all of it," Steele told Barrie.