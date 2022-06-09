Expand / Collapse search
Golf
Published

Sage Steele recalls PGA Championship incident: 'I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be here'

Steele was hit in the face by an errant shot from 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
ESPN "SportsCenter" co-host Stage Steele said her entire life began "flashing before her eyes" when she was struck in the face by a stray golf ball at the PGA Championship last month

Steele said Wednesday during her first appearance since the incident that she feels like "the luckiest person in the world to still be here" after she was hit by an errant shot from 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm

TV personality Sage Steele during a panel discussion at SXSW March 9, 2018, in Austin, Texas.  

TV personality Sage Steele during a panel discussion at SXSW March 9, 2018, in Austin, Texas.   (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Cisco Systems, Inc.)

"It is amazing how quickly life can change, right? One moment you’re out on a course just innocently watching amazing golfers play at a golf major moment. [Then] you’re on the ground. You’re in pain with your entire life flashing before your eyes, scared to death trying to comprehend what the hell just happened," she said.

"I just want to real quick thank a couple of people starting with the man upstairs," an emotional  Steele continued. "Thanks to God because, honestly … I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be here and be standing after that, which was three weeks ago tomorrow." 

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: SAGE STEELE REPORTEDLY HIT BY ERRANT SHOT, WITNESS SAYS SHE WAS ‘COVERED IN BLOOD’

Steele said she has "a long way to go" in her recovery but extended thanks to all those who wished her well and her dentist for his extensive care. 

"SportsCenter" anchor Sage Steele at the espnW Women + Sports Summit at The Resort at Pelican Hill Oct. 23, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif.

"SportsCenter" anchor Sage Steele at the espnW Women + Sports Summit at The Resort at Pelican Hill Oct. 23, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

She also thanked co-host Matt Barrie, who she said stood by her side the entire time, even shielding her from cameras

"I’ve been to a golf course my entire life," Barrie said. "I told a couple of people it was a one in 50 million. I’ll say this, and I’ve said this before, you took that like a champ. Most people would’ve passed out."

Sage Steele speaks onstage during the Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group Feb. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Sage Steele speaks onstage during the Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group Feb. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group)

Reports at the time described a bloodied scene. Steele shared an image of herself during Wednesday’s broadcast with a bloodied mouth at the hospital with Barrie. 

"Thank you for making me smile through all of it," Steele told Barrie.

