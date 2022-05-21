PGA Championship: ESPN's camera angle on Tiger Woods putt irks fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans hoping to get a look at Tiger Woods’ play at the PGA Championship Friday were not pleased when ESPN’s broadcast of the tournament choose an unusual camera angle for a critical shot on the 13th hole.

Woods looked like he was in danger of missing the cut in the second round at Southern Hills after a bogey on the front nine followed by a double bogey on the 11th. Then, on the 13th, he had a chance to make a short birdie.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: AARON WISE STRUCK IN HEAD BY ERRANT TEE SHOT FROM CAMERON SMITH

As fans crowded around with their phones to capture what would no doubt be an important shot, ESPN zoomed in on someone's phone as Woods sunk the putt .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The problem? Viewers at home couldn't really see it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The putt got Woods back on track. He birdied the 16th and saved par every other hole to finish the round 1-under 69 and advance to Saturday’s round.

Woods began the third round by holing a 15-foot par putt. But on the second hole, Woods put his tee shot into a meandering stream. It was his first penalty shot of the week. He wound up with a bogey and was 4 over for the tournament. A conventional par on No. 3 left him 1 over for the round.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report