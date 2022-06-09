Security guard found dead at the site of 2022 US Open, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a security worker who was discovered Wednesday morning at The Country Club in Brookline – the site of this year’s U.S. Open .

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that a 60-year-old man working an overnight security shift at the golf course was discovered by co-workers after appearing to fall "from a decking area behind a tent that did not have railings present."

"While the evidence available at this time is not inconsistent with an accidental fall, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case and will determine the cause and manner of death," the statement continued.

USGA released a statement following the incident, which took place just over a week before the U.S. Open is set to begin.

"The USGA is terribly saddened by what occurred at our championship site overnight," the statement read, via NBC Boston . "This is an active investigation and we are working closely with local authorities to determine what happened."

The Country Club also released a statement saying it was "deeply saddened by the tragedy."