Ryan Lochte and his wife announce divorce after 7 years of marriage

The six-time Olympic gold medalist and former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid announced the split on Instagram

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Six-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his wife, model Kayla Rae Reid, announced on Instagram Wednesday they are ending their marriage.

TMZ reported Reid filed for divorce earlier this year, a decision that came "after deep prayer and reflection," she said.

"I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I've been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing - not from fresh, open wounds," Reid wrote.

"Sometimes we face trials we didn't choose or see coming. And in those moments, we're forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I've come to understand that staying isn't always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love - for those around me and for myself."

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid announced on Instagram that their marriage is ending. (Rebecca Sapp/WireImage)

Lochte then took to Instagram, saying the decision "hasn't been easy."

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge what Kayla shared. This past year has brought major changes for both of us as we've come to the difficult decision to end our marriage. I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together and especially for the love we share for our three children," Lochte wrote.

Ryan Lochte of the United States

Ryan Lochte of the United States reacts after he competed in the final of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in London July 30, 2012. (2012 Getty Images)

"Although this decision hasn't been easy, I believe it's the right step toward peace and well-being for us both. I remain committed to healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect as we move forward. Thank you to our family and friends for your continued support - it truly means a lot as we begin this new chapter."

The couple got engaged in 2016, the same year Lochte was involved in a controversial incident at a gas station during the Rio Olympics. Lochte initially claimed he and his teammates were robbed at gunpoint, but it was determined those with the guns were actually security guards at a gas station where the swimmers had urinated outside a bathroom. Lochte eventually lost four major sponsorships, and USA Swimming suspended him for 10 months.

Lochte in race

In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Ryan Lochte competes in the men's 200-meter individual medley time trial at the U.S. national swimming championships in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Lochte won his sixth and final medal in Rio, a gold as part of the 4x200-meter freestyle.

Reid was the Playboy Playmate of the Month for July 2015.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.