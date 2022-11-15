Expand / Collapse search
Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev makes plea for peace amid Ukraine war: 'All we need'

Andrey Rublev made a similar plea in February

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev defeated Daniil Medvedev in a hard-fought match in three sets in the group stage of the ATP World Tour Finals and made a plea for peace.

After defeating Medvedev 7-6 (9) in the final set of the match, the seventh-ranked player wrote "Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need," on a TV camera lens.

Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Andrey Rublev returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev during the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Russia’s incursion in Ukraine brought consequences to the sports world, particularly tennis. Russian and Belarusian players were forced to compete under a neutral flag. Players from those countries were banned from competing at Wimbledon earlier this year.

"On the one hand, I can understand (the decision) and, on the other, I find it unfair," Medvedev said at the time, via Russia’s TASS agency. "This is a delicate situation because it sets a precedent and puts other sports competitions in an uncomfortable position. Where is the line? What are the rules that should lead to a possible exclusion?"

Daniil Medvedev reacts after losing a point against Andrey Rublev during the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Daniil Medvedev reacts after losing a point against Andrey Rublev during the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Rublev made a similar appeal in February at the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"No war please" he wrote on a TV camera lens.

Andrey Rublev acknowledges the public after winning his match against Daniil Medvedev on Nov. 14, 2022, in Turin.

Andrey Rublev acknowledges the public after winning his match against Daniil Medvedev on Nov. 14, 2022, in Turin. (Marco  Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

His latest appeal came after Russia withdrew from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of the biggest successes in the nearly nine-month war.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.