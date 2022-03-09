Russell Wilson's Seahawks teammates felt like he 'checked out' during 2021 NFL season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday and followed that up by releasing All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, further proving that the franchise is rebuilding heading into next year.

A day after the Seahawks parted ways with their franchise quarterback, reports broke that many of Wilson’s now-former teammates felt like he "checked out" during the 2021 NFL season.

The Athletic reported that it was one of the many issues that led to Wilson’s departure. They described it as "a divorce in which both sides contributed to the dissolution."

"Wilson felt the team's personnel misses and devotion to [head coach Pete] Carroll's old-school offensive philosophy were holding him back and damaging his legacy," the report stated. "Carroll wasn't going to abandon the formula Wilson and the Seahawks had used to claim the only Super Bowl championship in franchise history. It was only a matter of time before this marriage ended."

Even if Wilson’s teammates felt like he checked out, there’s no argument that the nine-time Pro Bowler performed at a high level. He completed 64.8%t of his passes for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 14 games played.

Wilson dealt with a finger injury in mid-November that forced him to miss three games.