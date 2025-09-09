Russell Wilson on Jaxson Dart: 'My focus is helping the New York Giants win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants are leaning on veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback so far this season. But rookie Jaxson Dart is right behind him on the team's depth chart.

Wilson previously spoke to Fox News Digital prior to the start of the season and answered a question about his thoughts on Dart's ability compared to Wilson's as a rookie, when he surpassed former veteran quarterback Matt Flynn of the Seattle Seahawks to win the starting job.

"I think Jaxson is a really good worker. He's a really good teammate. He's a guy who's had a really good college career," Wilson said in July.

"For me, I've been fortunate and blessed. Obviously, this is my 14th year in the National Football League, and to be able to be fortunate to be able to do all the things I've been able to do, just by the grace of God, a lot of hard work and a lot of good teammates, and, you know, my focus is helping the New York Giants win daily."

Wilson and Dart are both in their first season with the Giants. Wilson signed a one-year, $21 million contract with the team in the offseason, while Dart was selected by the team with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft after trading back up to the first round to get the quarterback.

Wilson was anointed the team's starter entering the season, but Dart earned the second-string role after a strong preseason performance.

When Wilson overtook Flynn as Seattle's starting quarterback in 2012, Flynn had just signed a three-year, $26 million contract. Wilson, a rookie, had been selected in the third round of that year's draft but ended up beating out the veteran for the starting job prior to Week 1. Wilson led the Seahawks to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in his first year.

For this year's Giants, the veteran Wilson maintained the starting job in Week 1, and the Giants lost to the Washington Commanders, 21-6.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wilson will remain the team's starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.