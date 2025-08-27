Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Russell Wilson 'excited' for Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift engagement as fellow NFL player married to music star

The Giants quarterback has been married to Grammy-Award winner Ciara since 2016

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Russell Wilson knows a thing or two about falling in love with a music star, so he couldn't be more happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following their engagement announcement. 

The New York Giants quarterback was asked by media on Wednesday about the news that shocked the world, and he shared his genuine happiness for the celebrity couple. 

"Yeah, that's exciting for them, man. Obviously, a big believer in love, so I'm excited for them," he replied. 

Russell Wilson and Ciara on red carpet

(L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Wilson has been married to Ciara, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, since their secret ceremony in July 2016. This came after Wilson proposed to her in March of that year, waiting until the offseason to ask for her hand in marriage. 

Since then, Wilson and Ciara share three children together – daughters Sienna and Amora, and son Win – while also caring for Ciara’s eldest son, Future, who is from a previous relationship with rapper, Future. 

JASON KELCE CONGRATULATES TRAVIS AND TAYLOR SWIFT ON ENGAGEMENT: 'F--- YEAH'

Wilson was among many who shared their congratulations to Kelce and Swift. Fox News Digital asked Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson his thoughts just as he found out on Tuesday. 

"I actually just saw that before I walked in here. Congrats to them, man," Robinson said. "That’s pretty awesome to get engaged.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the football field

FILE - Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

" I respect Travis so much with what he’s done for this game. And even Taylor Swift and what she’s meant to the world through her music. For that information to come out, that’s super awesome."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who share a strong relationship with both Kelce and Swift, re-posted the engagement photos on their Instagram Stories.

"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love," Brittany wrote with a white heart and crying-happy-faced emojis. "Just so happy for these two."

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, also weighed in.

"Travis and Taylor’s engagement is the kind of news that makes the world feel a little brighter," she told Fox News Digital. "It’s joyous that they’re stepping into a lifetime together."

Russell Wilson with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

New York Giants QB Russell Wilson reacted to Travis Kelce's and Taylor Swift's engagement, which shocked the world on Tuesday. (GETTY/IMAGN)

Wilson and Kelce will be seeing each other on the football field this season, as the Giants’ home opener on Sept. 21 will be against the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on "Sunday Night Football."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

