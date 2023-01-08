Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Russell Wilson, Derwin James kneel in prayer before Broncos-Chargers game

The Broncos and Chargers showed support for Damar Hamlin

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James came together on Sunday for a moment to kneel in prayer at midfield before their game.

Both players wear the No. 3 on their respective teams and led the moment of silence for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Wilson and James locked arms at midfield while they were on their knee and players from both teams stood on the field with their arms interlocked.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley wears a T-shirt to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley wears a T-shirt to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NFL fans at Empower Field at Mile High cheered as Wilson and James hugged and went back to their teams.

Hamlin and his health were on the minds of everyone in the NFL on Sunday. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin made a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins, got back up from the play and then collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was sedated in critical condition for a few days. He then woke up and positive updates on his neurological capacity were given with the best update coming Saturday.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos and Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers pray prior to their game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos and Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers pray prior to their game at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Doctors tending to Hamlin described his neurological function as "excellent." The Bills said Hamlin continues to breathe on his own but remained in critical condition. He was taken off a ventilator Friday and showed an ability to speak.

Hamlin also tweeted for the first time since the incident.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he wrote Saturday.

The media world was stunned on Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The media world was stunned on Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

He was also live tweeting from his bed as the Bills took on the New England Patriots.

