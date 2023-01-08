Bills use two kickoff returns for touchdowns to beat Patriots in first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse

The New England Patriots weren’t on the minds of the Buffalo Bills to start Week 18 in the NFL. Damar Hamlin’s condition following his tragic incident this past Monday in Cincinnati, where he suffered cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat restored on the field, was the most pressing concern for the entire league.

The Bills knew they would have to play their final regular-season game at home, but they were relieved and delighted to know that Hamlin has been recovering well and would be watching from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It was only right that Buffalo gave their teammate a victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills have solidified the No. 2 seed in the AFC, defeating the Patriots, 35-23.

With the loss, and the Miami Dolphins defeating the New York Jets, the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs. The Dolphins have been awarded the final No. 7 seed to round out the AFC.

Highmark Stadium in Buffalo was filled with Bills faithful per usual, but it felt a little different as everyone continued to show their love and support to Hamlin and his family. Signs, jerseys and more showed Hamlin’s No. 3, while players all warmed up with "Love For Damar 3" T-shirts on.

BILLS RETURN OPENING KICKOFF FOR TD IN FIRST GAME SINCE DAMAR HAMLIN COLLAPSE, PLAYER REACTS

In fact, players across the league were seen wearing them during their pre-game routines. Also, every 30-yard line during NFL games had the No. 3 outlined in red for Hamlin.

When it came time for kickoff, the stadium was roaring and Bills running back Nyheim Hines stood back awaiting the return. Mind you, it’s been three years and three months since the Bills had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

As fate would have it, Hines put that number back to zero on the first touch of the game.

Hines took the kickoff 96 yards to the house, bouncing off a couple tackles and using his blazing speed to put the Bills up early. After everything this team has been through, it was the most fitting play to begin the game that gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead early.

But Hines wasn’t done. He took back another kickoff for a touchdown, this time coming with 6:53 left in the third quarter and going 101 yards to give Buffalo the lead again, 21-17.

The second half also saw a cleaner Bills attack on offense compared to their first-half performance. Following Hines’ opening-play touchdown, the Bills scored one more touchdown as Dawson Knox caped a 13-play drive to make it 14-7.

However, the Patriots’ defense was stingy, forcing two punts in the half and hauling in an interception in the red zone just before the end of the half to keep the game tied. They were also able to force a fumble on Devin Singletary on the Bills’ first drive of the second half to make up for a Mac Jones interception.

But Hines’ second kickoff return for a score shot some life into the Bills, and Josh Allen used it to add a few more touchdown passes to his regular-season total.

The first of the second half went to John Brown, who sped down the right sideline and sprawled out in the colored paint for a 42-yard score. That allowed Buffalo to separate a bit, 28-17.

DAMAR HAMLIN'S COLLEGE TEAMMATE RECOVERS FUMBLE RIGHT WHERE BILLS SAFETY'S NUMBER IS PAINTED ON FIELD

Brown was also seen giving that ball to Bills trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR to Hamlin to save his life.

New England, though, wasn’t giving up that easy. Jones found DeVante Parker on a 26-yard strike down the left side line for the score, and Rhamondre Stevenson caught a two-point conversion pass to come within five points.

Allen, though, wasn’t pressured by the Patriots’ scoring. He just went back out and found his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, for another deep touchdown. This one was a seed for 49 yards, dropping it right in Diggs’ hands to make it 35-23.

From there, the Bills’ defense stepped up. They forced two straight interceptions from the Patriots, the first picked off by linebacker Matt Milano and the other by Tremaine Edmunds, which ultimately iced the victory for Buffalo.

Allen finished the game 19 of 31 for 254 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 17 yards as well. Diggs led the receiving corps with 104 yards on seven catches.

Jones dropped back 40 times, completing 26 of his passes for 243 yards with three touchdowns, but three interceptions. Stevenson had 54 yards on the ground, while Damien Harris rushed for 48 yards on 13 touches.

Parker had two touchdowns and 79 yards to complete his season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the No. 2 seed, the Bills will host the Dolphins next week to start the playoffs on wild-card weekend.