RSL thrashes San Jose at Rio Tinto

Real Salt Lake bagged three first-half goals en route to a 3-0 thrashing of the San Jose Earthquakes at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

The Claret and Cobalt scored three times in the span of 22 minutes as Javier Morales, Ned Grabavoy and Robbie Findley helped extend the club's unbeaten run to three games.

Real Salt Lake (7-5-3) leaves the weekend action in second place in the Western Conference on 24 points, nine points better than eighth-place San Jose (3-6-6).

The opening goal in Saturday's affair came in the 16th minute when Morales turned in a rebound that was coughed up by Jon Busch.

Morales turned provider in the 33rd minute when he sent a low cross in front of net that Grabavoy cooly slotted into the far upper corner.

Findley continued the rout five minutes later with the pick of the lot, collecting a failed clearance at the corner of the penalty area before curling a splendid effort just inside the far post.

San Jose can view a second-half shutout as a positive, but with the damage already done, the 'Quakes saw their winless run extended to four matches with just one point taken from that stretch.