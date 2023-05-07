Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson on pit road as NASCAR rivalry boils over

Chastain has drawn ire from fellow drivers due to his aggressiveness

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson had a post-race incident Sunday evening after Denny Hamlin nudged Kyle Larson out of first place to pick up the win at Kansas Speedway.

Chastain, whose aggressiveness on the track has left several drivers outraged, appeared to pin Gragson into the wall with some tight driving. Gragson then spun around in front of Brad Keselowski later in the race. Gragson then confronted Chastain on pit road and fists flew.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ross Chastain drives past Kyle Larson

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) and driver Kyle Larson (5) race during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, May 6, 2023, in Kansas City. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Chastain threw a right hook and Gragson tried to answer back with a punch of his own, but NASCAR officials stepped in the way and held the two drivers back.

"I'm sick and tired of it," Gragson said of Chastain’s driving style. "The guy runs into everyone. When you have guys like Chase Elliott and other guys telling you to beat his a--, everyone is just sick of him."

RISING RACING STAR TONI BREIDINGER SET TO MAKE NASCAR HISTORY AS SHE LIVES OUT TWO CHILDHOOD DREAMS

Noah Gragson at Dover

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 1, 2023, in Dover, Delaware. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Chastain admitted he got tight in Turn 4.

"I got tight off 4 for sure," Chastain said. "Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack. We train together, we prepare together, we know every little bit about each other. I definitely crowded him out of 4."

"A very big man once told me we have a ‘no push policy’ here at Trackhouse," he added.

Ross Chastain at Kansas

Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 AdventHealth Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 7, 2023, in Kansas City. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chastain finished in fifth and Gragson ended up in 29th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.