Rory McIlroy expected to rejoin PGA Tour policy board after surprising resignation: reports

McIlroy resigned from the board in November

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Rory McIlroy is expected to rejoin the PGA Tour’s Policy Board months after his surprising resignation from his position as player director, according to multiple reports. 

McIlroy, who resigned in November citing "personal and professional commitments," is expected to rejoin pending the board’s approval, a decision that could come as early as this week, ESPN reported Tuesday. 

Rory McIlroy tees off

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 21, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He will reportedly replace seven-time PGA Tour winner Webb Simpson as a player director. A source told The Associated Press Webb submitted a letter saying he wants to resign as a player director but only if McIlroy replaces him.

The news comes as the PGA Tour continues to work toward a deal with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour. 

In June, the PGA Tour announced plans to broker a new partnership with the DP World Tour and LIV’s financial backer, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The initial deadline of Dec. 31, 2023, was extended as the parties continue to work out the details.

While the deal with PIF was not finalized, the PGA Tour instead took on Strategic Sports Group as a minority investor in a deal that could be worth as much as $3 billion.

Rory McIlroy in action

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the pro-am prior to the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 17, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

RORY MCILROY VOWS COMMITMENT TO PGA TOUR AMID LIV GOLF SPECULATION: 'MY FUTURE IS HERE'

Years of bickering and competition between the two entities has caused a problem. The biggest stars have been split between the two, and viewership has taken a turn for the worse. According to ESPN, TV ratings for the PGA Tour are down 20% this season, and the Masters, the first major of the year, got its lowest ratings since 2021. 

Earlier this month, McIlroy addressed the decline in viewership and seemingly pointed the finger at the PGA Tour-LIV Golf dispute. 

"I just think with the fighting and everything that’s went on over the past couple years, people are just getting really fatigued of it, and it’s turning people off men’s professional golf. And that’s not a good thing for anyone," he said. 

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy on the golf course

Brooks Koepka, left, of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 11th green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rumors of more players leaving the tour, including McIlroy, continued this month. But the 34-year-old pro quickly shut down the speculation. 

"I think one of the things I've realized over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that? But, personally for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it's never been any different." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.