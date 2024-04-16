Rory McIlroy vows commitment to PGA Tour amid LIV Golf speculation: 'My future is here'

The PGA Tour’s biggest star is staying put.

Rory McIlroy shot down recent rumors the 24-time PGA Tour winner was offered a massive deal to join LIV Golf on the heels of another disappointing finish at Augusta National Golf Club.

"I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV," McIlroy told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage Tuesday.

"I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think that it's something for me. Doesn’t mean that I judge people that have went and played over there," he added.

"I think one of the things I've realized over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that? But, personally for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it's never been any different."

British media outlets reported LIV Golf was rumored to have offered McIlroy around $850 million with a 2% equity in the organization and that a potential deal was "close."

McIlroy, initially one of LIV Golf’s biggest critics, said he didn’t know where the rumors originated.

"It’s never even been a conversation for us. It’s just one of those things that’s unfortunate that we have to deal with, and this is the state that our game is in."

McIlroy’s vow to continue playing on the PGA Tour follows another disappointing finish at the Masters. He finished tied for 22nd, pushing his bid to complete a career Grand Slam on hold for yet another year.

"I need to take a little bit of time and reflect on this week and what I did well, what I didn't do so well, and sort of try to make a plan for the next few months, especially from here going through obviously the end of July," he said after the final round Sunday.

"As you say, major season, they're going to come thick and fast here. So, hopefully, get myself in a bit better form for those last three."