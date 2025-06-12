Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf

Rory McIlroy evades media after disappointing 1st round at US Open

McIlroy finished 4-over par

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Rory McIlroy had a forgetful opening round at the U.S. Open. The reigning Masters champion ended Thursday at Oakmont at 4-over par.

While the disappointing day was somewhat out of the ordinary for the pro golfer, he did continue his pattern of dodging members of the media. The Northern Irishman has not spoken to the assembled media since he put on the coveted green jacket in April at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy smirks on course

Rory McIlroy walks off the first tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

"I'd like to start this press conference with a question myself," McIlroy said at Augusta National. "What are we all going to talk about next year?" 

But after not speaking to reporters at the PGA Championship last month, McIlroy opted against offering comment to the media after the first round at Oakmont. Instead, he bypassed reporters and spectators and went inside the Oakmont clubhouse.

Rory McIlroy walks on course

Rory McIlroy reacts after playing a bunker shot on the first hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Golfers are not contractually obligated to speak with the media. Other major professional American sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA require their players to speak with the press.

McIlroy’s day did get off to a strong start. At one point he was 2-under par, but his fortunes took a quick turn down the stretch on the last nine.

Rory McIlroy swings

Rory McIlroy hits his shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

McIlroy ended the opening round eight strokes behind J.J. Spaun, who held the top spot on the leaderboard.

Once the U.S. Open wraps up this weekend, McIlroy is expected to compete in the Ryder Cup. Since winning at Augusta, McIlroy has finished tied for 12th at the Zurich Classic and tied for 7th at the Truist. His PGA Championship performance also produced a disappointing finish.

