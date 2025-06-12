Rory McIlroy evades media after disappointing 1st round at US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy had a forgetful opening round at the U.S. Open. The reigning Masters champion ended Thursday at Oakmont at 4-over par.

While the disappointing day was somewhat out of the ordinary for the pro golfer, he did continue his pattern of dodging members of the media. The Northern Irishman has not spoken to the assembled media since he put on the coveted green jacket in April at Augusta.

"I'd like to start this press conference with a question myself," McIlroy said at Augusta National. "What are we all going to talk about next year?"

But after not speaking to reporters at the PGA Championship last month, McIlroy opted against offering comment to the media after the first round at Oakmont. Instead, he bypassed reporters and spectators and went inside the Oakmont clubhouse.

Golfers are not contractually obligated to speak with the media. Other major professional American sports leagues such as the NFL and NBA require their players to speak with the press.

McIlroy’s day did get off to a strong start. At one point he was 2-under par, but his fortunes took a quick turn down the stretch on the last nine.

McIlroy ended the opening round eight strokes behind J.J. Spaun, who held the top spot on the leaderboard.

Once the U.S. Open wraps up this weekend, McIlroy is expected to compete in the Ryder Cup. Since winning at Augusta, McIlroy has finished tied for 12th at the Zurich Classic and tied for 7th at the Truist. His PGA Championship performance also produced a disappointing finish.

