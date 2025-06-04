Rory McIlroy defends right to skip media sessions after nonconforming driver news leaked at PGA Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rory McIlroy has an explanation for why he skipped his media sessions at the PGA Championship last month.

McIlroy spoke this time to reporters at the RBC Canadian Open on Wednesday, where he admitted being "p---ed off" after finding out his driver was considered nonconforming and unusable after pre-tournament testing.

McIlroy didn’t speak to reporters at all throughout his four rounds at Quail Hollow Club, where he ultimately finished 3-over for the tournament, which was good for T-47th.

"I was a little pissed off because I knew that Scottie’s driver had failed on Monday, but my name was the one that was leaked," McIlroy said in a press conference, via The New York Post. "It was supposed to stay confidential. Two members of the media were the ones that leaked it."

Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the PGA Championship, which marked his first major victory outside his two green jackets from The Masters, also had a nonconforming driver. However, he fared better with an 11-under-par finish.

At the time, Scheffler’s name was kept confidential but SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio reported McIlroy’s situation during the week.

"I didn’t want to get up there and say something that I regretted either, because I’m trying to protect Scottie. I don’t want to mention his name. I’m trying to protect TaylorMade, I’m trying to protect the USGA, PGA of America, myself," McIlroy continued.

The PGA Tour does not require golfers to speak to the media, unlike the other major sports leagues in the country. McIlroy said that while he "understands the benefit" of having media coverage during tournaments, "If we all wanted to, we could all bypass you guys, and we could go on social media and we could talk about our round and do it our own way," he said.

"If they want to make it mandatory, that’s fine. But in our rules, it says that it’s not, and until the day that’s written into the regulations, you’re going to have guys skip from time to time, and that’s well within our rights."

McIlroy, who completed the career grand slam this year with a win at The Masters, is looking to notch his fourth win this PGA Tour season at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley this week.

If he can do so, it would be quite the momentum heading into Oakmont Country Club next week for the third major of the year: the U.S. Open.

