Rookies Newton, Dalton among Pro Bowl replacements

Rookie quarterbacks Cam Newton of Carolina and Andy Dalton of Cincinnati were among the players selected for this week's Pro Bowl as replacements for those originally selected from the Super Bowl participants.

With the Pro Bowl again being played the week before the Super Bowl, the Pro Bowl selections from the New York Giants and New England Patriots will not play in the league's All-Star contest in Hawaii.

Newton, the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, will replace New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, while Dalton, selected in the second round, will take the place of New England's Tom Brady.

Only one other Giant, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, needed to be replaced for the NFC squad. Chicago's Julius Peppers will take over, earning his seventh career Pro Bowl appearance and second for the Bears.

Other Patriots selected to the Pro Bowl were wide receiver Wes Welker, tight end Rob Gronkowski, guards Logan Mankins and Brian Waters, defensive lineman Vince Wilfork and special teamer Matthew Slater. One other Patriot chosen was injured defensive lineman Andre Carter, who had already been replaced by Houston's Antonio Smith.

Two other Bengals will take vacancies, as Jermaine Gresham moves into the tight end spot and Geno Atkins takes Wilfork's interior defensive line place. San Diego's Vincent Jackson gains Welker's spot at receiver, while Brandon Moore of the Jets has one of the guard spots. Jacksonville's Montell Owens is the alternate special teams selection.