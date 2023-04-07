Ronnie Gajownik makes historic debut as manager of High-A Hillsboro team

The Hillsboro Hops' 9-2 loss on Thursday will not be remembered by the final score, but for a manager's historic moment.

When the first pitch was thrown, Ronnie Gajownik became the first woman to manage in affiliated baseball at the High-A level. Last year, Rachel Balkovec became the first female manager in affiliated ball for Single-A.

On Thursday, Gajownik carved out her own place in the history books as the skipper of the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate.

Although her team lost against Tri-City, Gajownik was well aware of what her debut meant.

"A lot of emotions. I really didn’t eat today, so a little bit nervous," Gajownik said after the game. "I care about the staff and these guys and what’s best for them. So, definitely nerves, but good nerves. So, I can take a little bit more of a breath after this. It’s just great to see and to be part of that change that is really kicking the door down."

Gajownik has had an impressive athletic career. She earned a gold medal in the 2015 Pan-American Games as part of Team USA's women's baseball team.

She later joined Arizona in 2021 as a video assistant for Hillsboro. When one of Double-A Amarillo's coaches broke a foot, Gajownik was named a first base coach for the 2022 season.

She later served as a coach for Salt River in the Arizona Fall League.

"She did a great job working with the guys in Amarillo," Arizona farm director Josh Barfield told MLB.com in January. "She's just got such an ease about her, the way she connects with people. I think some of the best coaches — obviously they have good content, and she has that. ... She shows leadership, she shows initiative."

Gajownik eventually returned to Hillsboro as the manager. She said the opportunity to be the manager was a result of years of hard work.

"It means a lot. … It shows how much time, effort, blood, sweat and tears of all those years of grinding on the ball field and then getting myself into a position that I needed to get myself into to get myself here," she explained. "It’s been a lot lately, but I know that probably tonight and the next couple of months when I settle down a little bit more into that, I’ll be able to truly reflect and really take it in."

Gajownik added that she wasn't able to fully take the moment in during the game because she was focused on doing her job as the manager.

"I honestly really haven’t given it any thought yet," Gajownik said.

"Just because we’re so focused on the game, who’s coming in when and getting all this stuff done. I know that tonight, when I finally get back to my hotel room, I’ll finally be able to take that breath and understand how big of a moment it was for me, and then also too just for the future of women in professional sports."