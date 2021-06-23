A's Sergio Romo drops his pants, throws gear during umpire's substance inspection

Oakland Athletics reliever Sergio Romo was another pitcher who appeared to be upset over umpires checking him for grip-enhancing substances during his outing against the Texas Rangers.

Romo was coming off the mound on Tuesday night when he was inspected by an umpire. Romo tossed his hat, glove and belt and then dropped his pants to just above his knees before walking back to the dugout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s a playful guy," Athletics manager Bob Melvin said after the game. "I don’t think he meant anything by it. … That won’t happen again."

Oakland starting pitcher Cole Irvin, who picked up his second straight win, said he didn’t think Romo meant anything by his actions either.

"He gave up a home run ... I think he just acted on his emotions," he said.

NATIONALS' MAX SCHERZER UNHAPPY OVER SUBSTANCE CHECKS: 'I'LL TAKE OFF ALL MY CLOTHES'

Romo pitched the seventh inning and allowed a home run to Texas right field Eli White. He didn’t talk to the media after the game.

Irvin struck out four batters in five innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings.

White’s home run cut the Rangers’ deficit to four runs at that point. Oakland would tack on four runs in the top of the ninth to help guide them to a 13-6.

Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano each had home runs for Oakland. It was Chapman’s ninth of the season and Laureano’s 13th of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, Oakland moved to 45-30. Texas fell to 26-47.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.