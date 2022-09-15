Expand / Collapse search
Published

Roger Federer's retirement draws reaction on social media: 'You changed the game'

Federer won more than 1,000 tennis matches in his career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Roger Federer announced Thursday he will be stepping away from the world of competitive tennis after injuries have hampered the last part of his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend made the revelation in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote he will not be playing in any more ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event will be the Laver Cup in London next week.

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022, in London.

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022, in London. (Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Federer’s announcement drew a ton of reaction from his opponents over the years. Retired American tennis star Andy Roddick was among those to lead the tributes on Twitter.

Federer finishes his career with 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 victories, in addition to 103 singles titles. He also added a gold medal in Olympic doubles in 2008 and a silver in singles in 2012.

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates during his Men's Singles third round match against Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, on day seven of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2021, in Paris.

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates during his Men's Singles third round match against Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, on day seven of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2021, in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players in his era and had some epic matchups with Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when they were coming through the ranks. At one point, he had won four consecutive U.S. Open titles.

However, over the last few seasons, Federer has been hampered by injuries. He did not play any pro events in 2022 and only competed in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a return against Tennys Sandgren, of the U.S., during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020. 

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a return against Tennys Sandgren, of the U.S., during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020.  (WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Federer’s announcement comes a few weeks after Serena Williams announced her retirement

