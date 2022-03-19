Roger Federer to donate $500,000 to support Ukrainian child refugees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roger Federer has become the latest athlete to join in the effort to support the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis after pledging $500,000 to help support the education of children displaced by the Russian invasion.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced on social media Friday that he would be supporting efforts "to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children" by making a large donation through his foundation.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," he said in a statement.

"We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about six million Ukrainian children are currently out of school. We know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience."

He continued: "Through the Roger Federer Foundation, we will be supporting 'War Child Holland' with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."

According to data collected by the United Nations , over 3.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine while an additional 6.5 million have been displaced within the country still. Figures show that around 200,000 people are without access to water, with several areas in the country being targeted by Russian attacks.

Of those refugees that have managed to leave Ukraine, the UN estimates that 90% of them are women and children.

Several tennis stars have offered their support through donations. Andy Murray said earlier this month that he would be donating his prize money earned for the rest of the year to efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.