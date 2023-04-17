Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Rockies
Published

Rockies' Noah Davis narrowly avoids screaming comebacker, hat gets knocked off

Davis was acquired by the Rockies in 2021

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Colorado Rockies right-handed pitcher Noah Davis got maybe a little bit more than he bargained for in his first major league start on Sunday.

Davis took the mound against the Seattle Mariners and was nearly nailed by a comebacker in Teoscar Hernandez’s at-bat in the bottom of the second inning. Davis threw a 93-mph sinker to Hernandez who hit back toward Davis at 85 mph.

Noah Davis of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch during the first inning against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023, in Seattle.

Noah Davis of the Colorado Rockies throws a pitch during the first inning against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Luckily, Davis turned away before the ball had a chance to hit him. It did graze the top of his hat and knocked the cap off. Hernandez would ground out to second baseman Ryan McMahon.

Davis lasted five innings and struck out five. He allowed three hits and three walks. He didn’t allow a run.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Noah Davis reacts after a double play to end the third inning against the Mariners, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Noah Davis reacts after a double play to end the third inning against the Mariners, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

"This year that's kind of a separator so far – I've mentally been able to keep myself under control and make pitches that I need," Davis said, via MLB.com. "In the past, situations like that – runners on – maybe try to do too much, try to be too fine."

Seattle won the game 1-0.

Davis made one appearance last season for Colorado. He allowed two runs on three hits in one inning.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Noah Davis lasted five innings and struck out five during the Mariners game, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Noah Davis lasted five innings and struck out five during the Mariners game, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Cincinnati Reds selected Davis in the 11th round of the 2018 draft. He was traded in July 2021 to the Rockies with Case Williams for Mychal Givens.

