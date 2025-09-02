Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants

Rockies, Giants get into benches-clearing scrap after Rafael Devers admires home run

Kyle Freeland took exception after allowing the blast

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Division rivals came to blows in Denver on Tuesday night after San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers apparently admiring a two-run home run a little too long.

After Devers belted his first-inning homer, he and Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland exchanged heated words before Devers could even reach first base, and players from both dugouts came toward the mound.

Matt Chapman shoved Freeland from the side, while Willy Adames came close to throwing a punch.

Rafael Devers arguing

San Francisco Giants third baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts back to the mound in front of first base coach Mark Hallberg (91) in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field.  (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Order was eventually restored after the brouhaha approached both second base and home plate.

It's easy to see why the Rockies are upset, as they entered the game 39-99 and on pace for 45 wins on the season. That would be just a hair better than last year's Chicago White Sox.

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

The Giants, meanwhile, somehow remain alive in the wild card hunt despite trading almost anyone they possibly could at the deadline.

Coming into Tuesday, they were 69-69 and five games out of the final postseason spot, so it will definitely be a long shot to get in.

But it's impossible for the Rockies, as they are 35 games back with 34 to go.

Rafael Devers reacts

Jul 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

Freeland entered the game with a 5.28 ERA. Devers was traded to the Giants following an ugly ending with the Boston Red Sox earlier this season. He hit a home run against the Rockies on Monday, as well.

