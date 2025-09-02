Rockies, Giants get into benches-clearing scrap after Rafael Devers admires home run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Division rivals came to blows in Denver on Tuesday night after San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers apparently admiring a two-run home run a little too long.

After Devers belted his first-inning homer, he and Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland exchanged heated words before Devers could even reach first base, and players from both dugouts came toward the mound.

Matt Chapman shoved Freeland from the side, while Willy Adames came close to throwing a punch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Order was eventually restored after the brouhaha approached both second base and home plate.

It's easy to see why the Rockies are upset, as they entered the game 39-99 and on pace for 45 wins on the season. That would be just a hair better than last year's Chicago White Sox.

MARK TEIXEIRA DISCUSSES POLITICAL DIVIDE, SAYS HE CAN’T TALK TO PEOPLE THAT BELIEVE ‘MEN CAN GET PREGNANT'

The Giants, meanwhile, somehow remain alive in the wild card hunt despite trading almost anyone they possibly could at the deadline.

Coming into Tuesday, they were 69-69 and five games out of the final postseason spot, so it will definitely be a long shot to get in.

But it's impossible for the Rockies, as they are 35 games back with 34 to go.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeland entered the game with a 5.28 ERA. Devers was traded to the Giants following an ugly ending with the Boston Red Sox earlier this season. He hit a home run against the Rockies on Monday, as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.