Rockets' Sterling Brown covered in blood after he was assaulted in Miami, police video shows

Sterling Brown suffered facial lacerations after he was assaulted on April 19, and now police bodycam footage released on Tuesday shows the Houston Rockets guard bleeding from his head outside of a club in Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The footage, which does not include audio, shows Brown on the phone while holding a shirt covered in blood before being treated by paramedics. His teammate, Kevin Porter Jr., appeared to be in a discussion with police officers about what had transpired.

Brown entered the wrong vehicle by accident upon leaving the club, and the people inside decided to assault him. Brown is reportedly out of the hospital, but it is still unknown when he will be able to play basketball.

ROCKETS' STERLING BROWN ASSAULTED IN MIAMI, TEAM SAYS

Brown, 26, is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds this season. This is his first season on the Rockets. He played the previous three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 5.2 points per game.

While in Milwaukee, Brown sued officials in the city after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser, and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018. He alleged that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November 2020, Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.