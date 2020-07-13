Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published

Rockets' Russell Westbrook reveals positive coronavirus test: 'Please take this virus seriously'

The results came prior to the team's departure to Florida

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook announced Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus prior to his team’s trip to Florida for the NBA’s restart to the season.

Westbrook made the revelation in a tweet.

LAKERS G RAJON RONDO BREAKS THUMB IN PRACTICE, OUT 6-8 WEEKS

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my teams [sic] departure to Orlando. I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot”

Westbrook is the latest NBA star to test positive for the virus. Players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had previously tested positive for the virus. Some have even chosen to opt-out of the return, which is expected to start at the end of the month.

POPOVICH HAD RESERVATIONS, BUT SPURS COACH READY FOR RESTART

Westbrook, who was traded to the Rockets from the Oklahoma City Thunder last year, was averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game when the season paused.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rockets were in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 40-24 record. The team is among those who clinched a spot in the playoffs before the season was paused.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_