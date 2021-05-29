Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar subject of 2nd sexual misconduct claim, Blue Jays investigating: report

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly investigating a new sexual misconduct allegation against Roberto Alomar – nearly a month after he was fired over a separate sexual misconduct claim.

Melissa Verge told the Toronto Star on Friday that Alomar allegedly propositioned her for sex and pressed his body against hers without permission while she was a volunteer at a youth baseball camp. She said she was 18 at the time of the 2014 incident and Alomar was 46.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She told the newspaper she told team official Rob Jack, who was a friend of Alomar’s, about the incident and the team said Jack didn’t notify the organization about the allegations. The Blue Jays apologized to Verge in a statement to The Star and revealed they hired an outside firm to probe the alleged incident.

Alomar and Jack have yet to comment on the allegations.

TIGERS' ROBBIE GROSSMAN HITS GAME-WINNING HOME RUN AMID HEAD-SCRATCHING CALLS FROM UMPIRES

Alomar, the Hall of Fame second baseman, was fired in April as a consultant for the team and the office of Major League Baseball following the investigation into a separate 2014 incident. was the subject of a complaint filed with the Blue Jays. According to TSN, Alomar was accused of acting inappropriately.

He was placed on MLB’s ineligible list.

Alomar also worked as a consultant for the Blue Jays, where he played second base for five seasons. The team said they were severing all ties with Alomar immediately and removing his name from the Level of Excellence and taking down his banner at the Rogers Centre.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion before he retired after the 2004 season.