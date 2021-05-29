Tigers' Robbie Grossman hits game-winning home run amid head-scratching calls from umpires

A thrilling victory for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees on Friday night was overshadowed by a few odd calls from the umpires.

In the top of the sixth inning, Yankees batter Gio Urshela was facing Tiger pitcher Kyle Funkhouser. Urshela worked Funkhouser to a 2-2 count and the umpire allowed Urshela to walk to first base even though the count was 3-2 and he didn’t get the fourth ball in order for him to actually walk.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nobody appeared to argue the call

Urshela, in his next at-bat, grounded out to third base, but the replay showed he appeared to get to first base before the third baseman’s throw.

The next controversial call from the home plate umpire in the 10th inning and proved to be the costliest for the Yankees.

TAUCHMAN ROBS PUJOLS OF WINNING HR, GIANTS TOP DODGERS IN 10

Justin Wilson was on the mound for the Yankees and he was facing Robbie Grossman. Wilson threw a pitch in the outside corner and it appeared he was able to get the ball over the plate. The umpire called it a ball and allowed Grossman to get one more shot at Wilson.

On the next pitch, Grossman hit a two-run game-winning home run. Wilson was one out from securing the save but instead, the team was handed a 3-2 loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Any time you're not pitching well, it's not easy," Wilson said after the game. "I'm mentally tough. I've done it for a while, so I know what I can do. I just need to get back on the right track."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.